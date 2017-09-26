PUERTO RICO (WFLA) – Five days after the Category 4 storm slammed into Puerto Rico, many of the more than 3.4 million U.S. citizens in the territory were still without adequate food, water and fuel.

Officials said electrical power may not be fully restored for more than a month.

Satellite images show how widespread power outages are in Puerto Rico.

Nearly all the island’s 1.6 million electricity customers were still without power, and most phone lines and internet service were also down. Hurricane Maria smashed poles, downed power lines and damaged electricity-generating plants last week, knocking out a grid that would be considered antiquated on the U.S. mainland. Generators are providing power to the fortunate few who have them.

Most food stores and restaurants remain closed. That’s largely because power is out for most of the island and few have generators or enough diesel to power them.

The Iowa National Guard could be in Puerto Rico for two weeks, possibly even longer.

They packed supplies in their aircraft so they can survive in whatever conditions they’re met with.

“We’ve been told we’re going in with no power. Black out conditions. So our electronics, everyday things we’re used to, we’re not going to have that down there,” said Master Sgt. Amy Carpenter.

It doesn’t worry these soldiers that they’re venturing into the unexpected on a hurricane-ravaged island.

“There’s people in immediate need of help right now and we’re going to give them the help that they need,” said Sgt. Chris Hansen.

HOW YOU CAN HELP PUERTO RICO-