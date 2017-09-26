Sarasota detectives search for sex offender wanted for lewd or lascivious molestation of 3-year-old

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 39-year-old registered sex offender is wanted on charges of lewd or lascivious molestation of a 3-year-old in Sarasota County.

Detectives are now asking for the public’s help to find 39-year-old Ronald Correa.

On September 16, deputies were contacted by the parents of the 3-year-old victim, who said Correa had made inappropriate contact with their child twice.

The sheriff’s office says Correa was temporarily staying at the family’s home at the time but didn’t report his address to law enforcement, which violates sex offender requirements.

Correa was registered as a sex offender in 2003 after being convicted of sexual battery on a child in Seminole County.

Detectives obtained warrants for Correa’s arrest on two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation on a child under 12 years old and one count of failure to notify within 48 hours of a temporary residence. When deputies tried to serve those warrants at Correa’s home Friday, they found the home vacant. Investigators believe this indicates he may have left the county.

Anyone with information on Correa is asked to call (941) 861-4276. If you see Correa, you should call 911 immediately.