Police search for hit-and-run driver who slammed into minivan with small children inside in Polk Co.

By Published:

LAKE HAMILTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County mother is pleading for a hit-and-run driver to come forward, after they slammed into her minivan with her three small children inside. 

The crash happened on Monday around 7:47 p.m. on U.S. 27 Southbound at Kokomo Road.

The woman tells WFLA a black Kia SUV pulled out from Kokomo Road and sideswiped the entire driver’s side of her minivan while the family was traveling on US-27 Southbound.

The impact nearly caused the minivan to flip with the woman, her husband and their three small children inside, ages 5, 2 and an 8-month-old baby.

The woman tells WFLA the person did a U-turn and took off immediately.

Police were able to locate a front bumper that broke from the vehicle. According to Lake Hamilton Police, the vehicle is a 1998-2002 black Kia Sportage.

According to the family, their insurance is only covered for liability and personal injury, so they are at risk of losing the vehicle if it is totaled.

If you have information or saw the crash, contact Sergeant Turner at 863-439-4711 or Heartland Crimestoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477)

