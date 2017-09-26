Police, family to hold news conference on 14-year-old missing from Sarasota

By Published:
Jabez Spann was reported missing.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon about a Sarasota teenager who has been missing since Labor Day.

A Florida Department of Law Enforcement Missing Child Alert is still in effect for 14-year-old Jabez Spann.

His mother and grandmother are expected to join the Sarasota police chief around 1:30 p.m. to make a public plea for information.

Spann has been missing since the night of September 4, before Hurricane Irma hit the area.

The teen has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in the 1500 block of 23rd Street.

