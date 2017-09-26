Parachuter crashes into St. Pete electrical lines, knocks out power

ST. PETERSBERG, Fla. (WFLA) — Power is out in a St. Pete area after a parachuter crashed into power lines.

Just after 9 a.m., St. Petersberg firefighters were called to 5901 1 Ave North for a parachuter who got tangled up in some power lines.

The crash knocked the power out in that area.

The man who was parachuting has injuries to his legs and was taken to Bayfront Health as a trauma alert. He was conscious when fire crews got on scene and were able to communicate with firefighters.

He was shocked either when he touched the power lines or the ground.

Crews are waiting on Duke to come out to get the parachute out.

WFLA News Channel 8 is not aware of any road closures at this time.