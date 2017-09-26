Orange County dad charged in death of 6-month-old daughter

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — An Orange County man is facing charges in connection with the death of his 6-month-old daughter, who was found with a fractured skull two weeks ago.

Orlando police arrested Dekari Castell, 22, on a charge of aggravated child abuse, but said in an arrest affidavit that the charge would likely be upgraded to second-degree murder.

Investigators said Castell told them he punched his daughter in the head while staying at his mother’s house after Hurricane Irma. He allegedly said he “was highly stressed as a result of being without power during the hurricane,” and said his daughter “would not stop crying,” according to investigators.

After hitting her, investigators said Castell told them the baby became quiet, and he laid her on a bed before calling the baby’s mother.

The child was found inside the home where accused double-murderer Markeith Loyd was captured in January.