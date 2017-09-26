News Channel 8 store opens at Tampa International Airport

News Channel 8 Today Anchor Gayle Guyardo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There’s a good reason Tampa International Airport is ranked as one of the top airports in the country.

Of course, the ease of navigating the airport is a fan favorite but people love the local flair in every part of TIA.

From local restaurants to mammoth companies that started their businesses in Tampa Bay, visitors and locals alike get a taste of Tampa Bay the minute they step off the airside ramp.

Now your hometown source for news, WFLA News Channel 8, is part of the airport’s landscape.

Inside the News Channel 8 convenience store, you will find grab and go food delivered by local icon Alessi Bakery. You should also keep an eye out for other local products stocked on store shelves.

