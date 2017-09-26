Mysterious person hits car, leaves $40 bucks and a joint as apology

Credit: Mandi Shepard

DENVER, Co. (WFLA/NBC) — A Colorado woman left work Sunday to find someone hit her car and she got an unexpected payment.

And they left behind an apology note, two $20 bills, and a little something extra — half a marijuana cigarette.

Mandi Shepard says she noticed a scratch on her back bumper as she left work, but she didn’t see the note stuck on her car’s left side mirror until she was already driving home.

When she got home, that’s where she found an envelope rolled up in a baggy.

“I was laughing so hard on the way home that somebody took the time to leave me a note and leave me money and half a joint,” Shepard said.

She says will use the $40 to see if she can buff out the scratch.

But as for the joint, she says she’s not a smoker and isn’t exactly sure what she’ll do with it.

