Wildlife Ambassador Julie Scardina has a passion for wildlife and wild places rivaled only by her commitment to showing others how to make a difference for the world we share. Join Julie for a night of furry, feathered, and creepy fun as the historic Tampa Theatre welcomes her live show, Julie Scardina Presents MISSION: WILDLIFE, for one night only at 7:00pm Friday, October 13. She will also perform Oct. 15th at the Manatee Performing Arts Center. 2pm and 4pm.

The date couldn’t be better to learn about some of Earth’s most feared creatures… as well as plenty of beloved ones. Audience participation is heavily featured at this family-friendly show that will have all ages laughing and learning during a fun, informative night.

Many of the creatures highlighted were rescued after being injured or ill and unable to return to the wild, enabling Julie to share them with audiences, schools, and events. Hear their stories, meet the animals and test your knowledge and courage.

TICKETS go on sale at noon Friday, August 4, for $25.50 at the historic Franklin Street Box Office, and online at www.TampaTheatre.org (service fees apply). A limited number of VIP tickets, which include premium seating, access to the private pre-show Q&A with Julie and an exclusive post-show meet and greet with the animals are available for $48.00 (plus service fees). Tampa Theatre Members have first dibs on tickets: their pre-sale starts at noon Wednesday, Aug. 2.

About Julie Scardina: Julie holds the title as the most frequent guest on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno and has appeared on NBC’s Today Show more than 100 times discussing animals and conservation. Julie also traveled the globe for years with Jack Hanna, appearing in his weekly show Animal Adventures.

Julie’s life has revolved around working with animals, educating the public and supporting conservation. From her first love of horses as a young girl to her long time role as Animal Ambassador for SeaWorld & Busch Gardens, Julie utilizes her expertise in conservation, animal training, and care to improve the lives of animals worldwide.