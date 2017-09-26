Gov. Scott to make major announcement about state’s fight against opioid abuse

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Rick Scott is scheduled to make a major announcement today about the state’s fight against opioid abuse.

Scott will make the announcement at the Bradenton Police Department.

Back in January, Governor Scott signed a bill into law that creates stricter punishment for dealers.

Under the new bill, dealers can now face homicide charges for overdoses.

“It hopefully gets the dealers off the street. The penalties are going to be a lot worse,” said Scott in January.

