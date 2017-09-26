Good Samaritans rescue man after near drowning in Johns Pass

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a near drowning of a 74-year-old man on Monday.

The man was removed from the waterway in Johns Pass by the operators of Eagle Watersports Parasailing Company out of Madeira Beach.

Andrew Gerolemon appeared to have gotten caught in the strong currents of the waterway after telling his wife he was going swimming and snorkeling.

Witnesses later spotted him in distress. Witnesses contacted nearby Eagle Watersports Parasailing Company.

The vessel operator, Derek Kaplan, and his crew were the first to arrive, locate and remove Gerolemon from the water.

Deputies say Gerolemon was unresponsive when they arrived.

The Eagle Watersports Parasailing Company crew had started CPR and a deputy took over.

Gerolemon was taken to Northside Hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.

Deputies say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors.

The investigation is ongoing.