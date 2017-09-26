Golden parachute for controversial USF St. Petersburg Chancellor is deja vu

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — When Sophia Wisniewska, the regional chancellor of the USF campus in St.Petersburg, was forced to resign this month for failing to execute a timely hurricane evacuation of students and then fleeing the hurricane for her own safety, she received what many might consider a golden parachute from USF.

Wisniewska negotiated 20 weeks of severance pay amounting to about $110,000 and roughly an $80,000 a year ongoing salary as a tenured professor — whether or not she actually teaches any classes — until next May when she voluntarily leaves the USF system for good.

As it turns out, Wisniewska’s sweet exit deal is not the first golden parachute USFSP has offered to an errant administrator, and maybe not even the best one.

Former USFSP Regional Vice Chancellor Han Reichgelt was forced to resign two years ago but never stopped getting a paycheck after USF investigators concluded he sexually harassed a faculty member.

That’s because under Reichgelt’s resignation settlement — signed by Wisniewska — he simply moved from his vice chancellor position to another job as a tenured professor in the USFSP business school. Reichgelt had to give up his $190,000 annual vice chancellor salary but ended up receiving $152,505 a year as a teaching professor.

This semester, Reichgelt teaches three online courses that don’t even require him to step into a classroom. And you might even say Reichgelt received a bonus for his misbehavior with the faculty member. As part of the USFSP sexual harassment settlement, Reichgelt didn’t have to dig into his own pocket to pay the victim $8,500 for her troubles — you, the taxpayer, took care of that.

Both cases have one thing in common — academic tenure enabled USFSP administrators to leverage their mistakes for either a sweet exit deal or ongoing employment on the taxpayer dime.

Reichgelt insists academic tenure protection was a deal he struck with Wisniewska when he first accepted the regional vice chancellor position in 2014.

“Whether it’s fair or not, I don’t know. You have to ask the whole university community because everybody does it like this,” said Reichgelt.

Interim Regional Chancellor Martin Tadlock says academic tenure protection deals are written into Florida’s collective bargaining agreement with university system educators across Florida — even when people are hired as administrators, not for classroom instruction.

“We are following the collective bargaining agreement as we are required to do,” Tadlock said.

Tadlock concedes such protection for public university administrators is not the way higher education business operates in Minnesota where he formerly served as a dean, but it is in Florida and many other states.

“I don’t know how to explain it,” Tadlock said. “I think historically it is typical.”

The point of tenure — according to Tadlock — is not to protect individuals, but to guard free speech and academic freedom on university campuses. But that’s not the way it keeps playing out at USFSP in the case of Reichgelt and Wisniewska. And unless USF President Judy Genshaft breaks tradition with the next USFSP Regional Chancellor, that hire will probably get the same protection under the teacher union contract — and presumably the same golden parachute funded by taxpayers — if they mess up as administrators.

“Most likely,” said Tadlock.

Tonight at 6, hear what Reichgelt has to say about the role that alcohol played in the sexual harassment incident that sent him from the chancellor’s office back into the classroom, and why history will likely repeat itself if USFSP finds itself embroiled in another controversy involving missteps by high-ranking administrators.