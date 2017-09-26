Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience coming to Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Get ready Tampa, the world of Westeros is coming to town next year.

Amalie Arena announced Tuesday the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience will come to Tampa on Friday, September 21, 2018.

Fans of HBO’s award-winning series will be able to hear a live orchestra and choir perform music while watching footage from the wildly popular TV show. Composer Ramin Djawadi will lead the concert.

The new dates will feature music and footage from all seven seasons of Game of Thrones, as well as a new stage design and visuals.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m. You can order tickets online at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Tickets are $35.75, $55.75, $75.75 and $95.75.