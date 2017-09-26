Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience coming to Amalie Arena

By Published: Updated:
Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience at Philips Arena on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Get ready Tampa, the world of Westeros is coming to town next year.

Amalie Arena announced Tuesday the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience will come to Tampa on Friday, September 21, 2018.

Fans of HBO’s award-winning series will be able to hear a live orchestra and choir perform music while watching footage from the wildly popular TV show. Composer Ramin Djawadi will lead the concert.

The new dates will feature music and footage from all seven seasons of Game of Thrones, as well as a new stage design and visuals.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m. You can order tickets online at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Tickets are $35.75, $55.75, $75.75 and $95.75.

Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience at Philips Arena on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s