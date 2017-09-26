Florida collector looking for lost Shirley Temple dress

FILE - In this 1933 file photo, child actress Shirley Temple is seen in her role as "Little Miss Marker." Shirley Temple, the curly-haired child star who put smiles on the faces of Depression-era moviegoers, has died. She was 85. Publicist Cheryl Kagan says Temple, known in private life as Shirley Temple Black, died Monday night, Feb. 10, 2014, surrounded by family at her home near San Francisco. (AP Photo/File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WFLA/NBC) Costumes worn by famous child actor Shirley Temple are somewhere in Kansas City, but the owner says they don’t belong there and is fighting to get them back.

A Florida collector who purchased some of Shirley Temple’s famous dresses in Kansas City two years ago says they were “lost.”

Tonya Bervaldi-Camaratta says she recently shipped the dresses for an exhibition, but UPS never delivered the costumes to their destination.

A few weeks later, Bervaldi-Camaratta found out the pieces were sold at auction as unclaimed goods.

Four of the five items have been found, but the “Little Princess” costume is still missing and believed to be in Kansas City.

Bervaldi-Camaratta says the dress is going to be very hard to sell on the secondary market.

“It’s a very small community of us collectors,” she says. “Basically everyone’s aware. The major auction houses are aware.”

UPS says they are investigating the situation.

Other collectors have contacted antique shops and taken to social media to spread the word.

