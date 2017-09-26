NCAA coaches among 10 arrested by FBI in fraud and corruption probe

(NBC News/AP) – Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have just announced charges against assistant and associate head coaches of several prominent NCAA Division 1 basketball programs, along with business associates of major sports apparel providers in a fraud and corruption investigation in college basketball.

Arrests were made by the FBI across the country last night, a senior law enforcement official tells NBC News.

According to NBC News Investigative Reporter Tom Winter, the following coaches have been charged:

  • Lamont Evans of Oklahoma State
  • Chuck Person of Auburn University
  • Emanuel Richardson of Arizona
  • Tony Bland of USC

The coaches are among 10 people charged in New York City federal court. Others included managers, financial advisers and representatives of a major international sportswear company.

In court papers, prosecutors said the FBI has since 2015 been investigating the criminal influence of money on coaches and student-athletes who participate in intercollegiate basketball governed by the NCAA.

They said the probe has revealed numerous instances of bribes paid by athlete advisers, including financial advisers and associate basketball coaches, to assistant and associate basketball coaches to exert influence over student athletes.

The criminal complaint consists of more than 120 pages of documents. We will continue to update this story as new details are learned.

A press conference has been scheduled for noon today at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. You can watch the news conference on the WFLA Facebook page and WFLA.com.

