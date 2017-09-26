Daytona woman charged with DUI after crashing truck with kids inside

Kathlene Cutlip jail booking photo

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) — A Daytona woman is accused of driving drunk with children in her truck, and causing a multi-vehicle crash that left a man seriously hurt, according to Daytona Beach police.

The driver, Kathlene Cutlip, 23, is accused of hitting one of the cars head-on. The driver of that vehicle is in grave condition, police said.

Police said four drivers were involved in the crash just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday and Cutlip was the only driver at fault.

Police said Cutlip was traveling southbound and stopped behind a driver who was trying to turn left, but Cutlip did not wait for him to turn.

The man driving that car is in critical condition. Police said two other innocent drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Cutlip was not hurt; the three passengers in her vehicle, including a 16-year-old and an 8-year-old, were also unharmed.

Several people who witnessed the crash called 911. One woman gave police information that led to a DUI investigation at the scene.

Cutlip was charged with seven DUI-related counts and two counts of child neglect for allegedly driving under the influence with kids in her truck.

Cutlip has bonded out of jail.

