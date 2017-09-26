Child dies after being left in hot car on college campus

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (AP) – A 3-year-old child has died after being left inside a hot car on a college campus in Alabama.
Fairfield Police Chief Nick Dyer told local news outlets the boy died Monday afternoon after he was left in the car while his grandmother was at work at Miles College.
The boy was discovered unresponsive around 4 p.m. and taken to the Children’s of Alabama hospital where was pronounced dead.
Dyer believes the boy had been in the car since his grandmother arrived at work just after 8 a.m.
Dyer says Fairfield Police will present the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges will be filed.
