Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston spends time with families at Irma relief food giveaway

(WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston hung out with hundreds of people waiting in line for food at a Hurricane Irma relief food giveaway on Tuesday.

Winston spent several hours with those waiting in line for nutritional items for their families.

All of it was thanks to a local organization known as the Corporation to Develop Communities.

Every person in line said they were going home very grateful.

“It’s such a great thing,” said Stephanie Brannon. “It’s a great feeling to know that someone does care. It really is.”

“I appreciate what’s going on and everything. It’s a blessing. It’s a blessing.”

That’s something Winston agrees with.

“Is this better than throwing a touchdown pass? Absolutely, because this is bigger than throwing a football,” he said.

News Channel 8’s Jenn Holloway has much more in the story above.

Corporation to Develop Communities Tampa Bay is located at 1907 East Hillsborough Avenue, Suite 100.

Follow Jenn Holloway on Facebook