Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston spends time with families at Irma relief food giveaway

(WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston hung out with hundreds of people waiting in line for food at a Hurricane Irma relief food giveaway on Tuesday.

Winston spent several hours with those waiting in line for nutritional items for their families.

All of it was thanks to a local organization known as the Corporation to Develop Communities.

Every person in line said they were going home very grateful.

“It’s such a great thing,” said Stephanie Brannon. “It’s a great feeling to know that someone does care. It really is.”

“I appreciate what’s going on and everything. It’s a blessing. It’s a blessing.”

That’s something Winston agrees with.

“Is this better than throwing a touchdown pass? Absolutely, because this is bigger than throwing a football,” he said.

Corporation to Develop Communities Tampa Bay is located at 1907 East Hillsborough Avenue, Suite 100.

