Better Call Behnken: St. Pete woman afraid massive tree will fall on home after Hurricane Irma

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg woman turned to 8 On Your Side, fearing the massive tree that’s looming over her mobile home will fall.

“I don’t want to start crying, but it’s so overwhelming,” Kimberly Lyle said, noting that she’s afraid to sleep at night and stays up listening for the tree.

Lyle says Hurricane Irma caused the tree, that she estimates at 60 feet tall, to lean.

“A big wind, and that tree is coming down,” Lyle said.

Lyle owns her home at Sawgrass Lake Estates in St. Petersburg. She rents the land and the tree is the responsibility of management. Lyle claims she’s never seen anyone maintain the tree and it just grew out of control.

The complex is owned by an Illinois corporation called Lakeshore Management.

“The slogan here is, ‘All about you,'” she said. “And it’s supposed to be a community. But there’s no community between us and corporate.”

Lyle is stuck with the site manager and says that person came out and took pictures but offered no help.

8 On Your Side got a different answer from the property manager. She did not offer up much information but did call corporate and said she was told the tree would come down – soon.