12-year-old arrested in St. Pete elementary school burglary

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 12-year-old boy is facing a felony charge after a burglary at an elementary school in St. Petersburg.

Police arrested the bo after identifying him as a suspect in a burglary at Melrose Elementary School. The alleged burglary happened between September 6 and September 14, when the school was closed for Hurricane Irma.

Investigators say surveillance video showed the boy inside the school while it was closed several times. Police say a laptop and a fire extinguisher were taken.

The 12-year-old is now facing a felony commercial burglary charge.