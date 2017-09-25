Woman suspected of shoplifting, bites officer’s hand to get away in Pasco Co.

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman bites an officer’s hand when she is confronted about stealing clothes from the Bealls in Hudson on Sunday, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators are attempting find the woman who took off when she was confronted outside the Bealls on US Hwy 19 just after 4 p.m.

They said she got away after biting the Loss Prevention Officer’s hand multiple times.

She fled south on US Hwy 19 in a white, Ford Ranger.

She was described as being between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 8 inches, 160 to 200 pounds, reddish-brown hair, in her mid-30s.

If you have any information please contact 1-800-706-2488 and ref case number 17-036712.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-