Family files lawsuit against Broward County nursing home after father’s death

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — The daughter of two residents of a Broward County nursing home that overheated after losing air conditioning during Hurricane Irma has filed a lawsuit against the nursing home.

Hollywood police say 11 patients from the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills have died.

Miguel Antonio Franco, 93, was one of the victims who died. His wife, 90-year-old Cecilia Franco, suffered serious injuries and is in serious condition at the hospital.

Their children are holding a news conference with attorneys on Monday to discuss the wrongful death and negligence lawsuit they have filed against the Hollywood Hills Rehab center. The victims’ granddaughter will also be at the news conference.