‘United for Puerto Rico Tampa Bay’ collecting supplies to send to friends, family

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A group is gathering supplies for friends and family in Puerto Rico.

United for Puerto Rico Tampa Bay is gathering supplies at four locations through Saturday.

The group will then send them out next Monday with help from the National Guard.

The locations are:

Intelligent Service Inc.

4916 Lois Avenue, Tampa

8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

6110 Causeway Blvd. Tampa

6 a.m. – 4 p.m.

21903 US Hwy. 19 N., Clearwater

8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

1616 59th St. W., Bradenton

