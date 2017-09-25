‘United for Puerto Rico Tampa Bay’ collecting supplies to send to friends, family

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A group is gathering supplies for friends and family in Puerto Rico.
United for Puerto Rico Tampa Bay is gathering supplies at four locations through Saturday.
The group will then send them out next Monday with help from the National Guard.
The locations are:
- Intelligent Service Inc.
4916 Lois Avenue, Tampa
8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Los Gorditos Bar and Grill
6110 Causeway Blvd. Tampa
6 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Somebody Cares Tampa Bay
21903 US Hwy. 19 N., Clearwater
8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- First Church of The Nazarene Bradenton
1616 59th St. W., Bradenton
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- 2 Bucs players kneel during national anthem, co-chairman releases statement
- Private contractor killed in Siesta Key after touching live powerline
- Officials: 1 dead, 7 victims hurt in church shooting
- Search underway for endangered woman after empty car found on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
- Man killed in Clearwater jet ski crash identified, 4-year-old girl remains in critical condition
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers react to President Trump’s comments on NFL players
- A guide to FEMA aid for Hurricane Irma victims