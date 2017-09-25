Tampa Bay Lightning to retire Vincent Lecavalier’s number

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning will retire the franchise’s all-time leading goal-scorer Vincent Lecavalier’s number at a game in February.

Lecavalier’s number four will be retired on February 10 before the Lightning take on the Los Angeles Kings.

The number is only the second to be retired, joining Martin St. Louis’s 26.

Lecavalier played 14 seasons with the team, racking up 383 goals and 491 assists. He was drafted first overall by the team in the 1998 NHL Draft.

He was named captain of the team in 2000, becoming the youngest captain in NHL history at the time at only 19 years old.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES