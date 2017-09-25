Tampa Bay Lightning to retire Vincent Lecavalier’s number

By Published:
Vincent Lecavalier

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning will retire the franchise’s all-time leading goal-scorer Vincent Lecavalier’s number at a game in February.

Lecavalier’s number four will be retired on February 10 before the Lightning take on the Los Angeles Kings.

The number is only the second to be retired, joining Martin St. Louis’s 26.

Lecavalier played 14 seasons with the team, racking up 383 goals and 491 assists. He was drafted first overall by the team in the 1998 NHL Draft.

He was named captain of the team in 2000, becoming the youngest captain in NHL history at the time at only 19 years old.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s