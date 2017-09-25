Tampa Bay area McDonald’s to thank first responders with free meals

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Last week, Florida Governor Rick Scott announced freebies for first responders to thank them for their support during Hurricane Irma. Now, some local McDonald’s restaurants are doing the same.

McDonald’s of Tampa Bay is inviting first responders to stop by and enjoy a free Extra Value Meal on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

“We are so thankful to our local first responders who kept us safe before and during Hurricane Irma, and who are aiding the communities during the recovery process,” said Javier Illas, a local McDonald’s owner/operator.

First responders, which include firefighters, police officers and EMT/paramedic personnel, are able to redeem the offer in-restaurant by presenting a valid badge or ID when ordering at the front counter at any of the 207 McDonald’s restaurants across 13 Counties in Tampa.

The counties included are Charlotte, Citrus, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and Sumter Counties.

The offer is good at any time of the day on Sept. 27. No purchase is necessary. The free meals are available inside restaurants and there is a limit of one free offer per customer, per visit.

Last week, Gov. Scott said that the State of Florida is offering first responders license-free fishing and free admission to state parks to thank them for their service during Hurricane Irma. Utility workers will also be able to get free admission to state parks (get the details here).

“Before and after Hurricane Irma, Florida’s brave law enforcement officers and first responders have been tirelessly working around the clock to meet the needs of our families and communities. Even as their own families were evacuating or working to begin the recovery process, they have been putting their own lives on the line to keep our state safe.

We owe these brave heroes a debt of gratitude, and I am proud to announce this license-free fishing opportunity as a gesture of appreciation and recognition for their service to our state,” said Gov. Scott.

