St. Petersburg police searching for woman seen in Old Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are currently looking for a woman seen in Old Tampa Bay on Monday evening.

Police are on scene off of Interstate 275 at 4th Street North.

Officials initially believed a car had crashed into a pond.

No further information was immediately released. Stay with WFLA.com as more information becomes available.3

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES