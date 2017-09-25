St. Petersburg police searching for woman seen in Old Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are currently looking for a woman seen in Old Tampa Bay on Monday evening.
Police are on scene off of Interstate 275 at 4th Street North.
Officials initially believed a car had crashed into a pond.
No further information was immediately released. Stay with WFLA.com as more information becomes available.3
