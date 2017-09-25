Sheriff’s office searching for suspects who installed skimmer on ATM in unincorporated Largo

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects who were seen placing a skimmer on an ATM in unincorporated Largo.

Detectives began investigation on August 16, after the Sun Trust Bank Corporate Office notified the bank located at 3705 East Bay Drive of suspicious activity seen on their outside ATM surveillance video.

According to investigators, the video captured two suspects installing a skimmer device on the exterior ATM around 8:40 a.m. on August 12.

The suspects retrieved the skimmer later that day after the customer found it on the ATM.

The customer is seen handing the device to the suspect who was monitoring the machine from a distance.

Detectives say four credit cards were compromised as a result of the skimmer device.

The suspects are described as two men, 35 to 45 years of age.

Suspect one is described as having a full beard, muscular build, wearing a dark blue t-shirt, sunglasses and a maroon baseball cap.

Suspect two is described as unshaven, heavy built, short hair, wearing a New York Yankees baseball cap, a white t-shirt and blue pants

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Holden with the Economic Crimes Unit at 727-582-6906 or via email at jholden@psconet.com.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or go online.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES