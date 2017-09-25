Shark bites Florida surfer on upper arm

By Published:

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A shark bit a surfer off a Florida beach.

News outlets report that the man was surfing Sunday afternoon off Lake Worth Beach when he was bit on his upper arm.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says lifeguards were tending to the man when paramedics arrived to take him to the hospital.

The severity of the man’s injuries and the type of shark that bit him weren’t immediately reported.

