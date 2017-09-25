School bus rear-ended in Valrico

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Emergency crews are responding to a school bus crash in Valrico.
A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the crash happened at the intersection of Mulrennan Road and Highway 60.
A vehicle rear-ended the school bus, which was carrying 50 students.
An ambulance responded to take one student to the hospital to be checked for possible injuries.
Details have not been released regarding the school that the children attend.
