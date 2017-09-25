School bus rear-ended in Valrico

By Published: Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Emergency crews are responding to a school bus crash in Valrico.

A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the crash happened at the intersection of Mulrennan Road and Highway 60.

A vehicle rear-ended the school bus, which was carrying 50 students.

An ambulance responded to take one student to the hospital to be checked for possible injuries.

Details have not been released regarding the school that the children attend.

Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this story.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s