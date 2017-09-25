Safety Harbor leaders discussing rules for medical marijuana businesses

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – Ten months after voters approved the use of medical marijuana in Florida, communities are still trying to figure out the best way to implement it.

In Safety Harbor, city leaders are moving forward with the guidelines that medical marijuana businesses will operate under.

Over the summer, city commissioners held a workshop to look at the options and requested ordinances be drafted indicating where dispensaries and growing operations can set up.

For people who live here, reactions are mixed.

“It is marijuana we are talking about. It isn’t crack. It is not a dirt drug. It isn’t killing people. I don’t see a problem with it. I don’t see where it would hurt us,” said Mike Platow, a Safety Harbor business owner.

“The young kids will see it and say, ‘Well, my parents are doing it. My grandpa is doing it’ and not understanding he may be doing it for pain reasons. So he will think, ‘Okay, it is Okay for me to do it after my class in high school’ and it will lead in a bad direction,” said Safety Harbor resident Jerry Wilhoite.

News Channel 8 will continue to follow this story and let you know if the city commissioners approve any ordinances.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-