1 injured when helicopter crashes into roof of home in Odessa

ODESSA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on scene of a helicopter crash Monday afternoon.

The helicopter crashed into a roof of a home located at 9450 Roberts Road, where it remains.

One person was injured and was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert.

There was no one inside the home, besides a dog who was uninjured.

This is a developing story. Stay with WFLA.com as we learn more information.

