Palmetto police officer involved in early morning shooting

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – A Palmetto police officer was involved in a shooting early Monday morning.
A Palmetto Police Department spokesperson said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of 25th Street and Bayshore Road.
Detectives are gathering details about the shooting.
No other details have been released.
The PPD spokesperson said that more information will be released during a news conference will be held Monday afternoon.
