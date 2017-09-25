Officials: Arrest made after 2-year-old found in parked car near Disney resort

WESH Published:

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WESH) — A 37-year-old has been arrested, accused of child neglect after a 2-year-old was allegedly left in a parked car at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was identified as Myriam Luhincadet, 37.

The 2-year-old is in stable condition, officials said.

Walt Disney World security staff members saw the toddler inside the unattended car; the windows were cracked and doors were unlocked, officials said.

The child is recovering at Florida Hospital Celebration Health and is expected to be OK.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told WESH 2 News it is “grateful for Walt Disney World security and the fast response.”

