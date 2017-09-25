MacDill stages missions of mercy to save lives in areas devastated by Hurricane Maria

News Channel 8 Reporter Jeff Patterson By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Air Force Reserve Master Sergeant Maria Ayala just returned from a long mission to take relief supplies into St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

She is also part of a team that turned the cargo plane of relief supplies into a “flying hospital” after it landed and returned to the U.S. mainland with 63 hospital patients.

For Ayala, the mission is personal. She will also be part of a team flying similar missions into and out of her native Puerto Rico.

“It is very personal, because it was the place that I was born. I was raised there. I came to the United States when I was 23-years-old,” said Ayala.

She is hoping for the order to be given soon to fly into Puerto Rico, where one of the patients she evacuates could be her own father, who suffered after Hurricane Irma.

“The day after Irma passed by, he was found semi-unconscious and then my sister took him to the hospital,” said Ayala.

Her father was still in the hospital when Hurricane Maria hit.

MacDill Air Force Base is now being used to stage relief missions into St. Croix and Puerto Rico.

The 45th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron at MacDill is made up of Air Force Reserve personnel who have set aside their civilian jobs to help on these missions of mercy.

“We’ve actually been briefed the conditions are much worse in Puerto Rico,” said Angela Poole who is part of the effort and a recovery room nurse on the civilian side.

Poole says it takes a massive amount of coordination to make each mission happen. The flight to St. Croix took in several thousand pounds of relief supplies and then evacuated the patients. Many of them needed kidney dialysis that is no longer available on the island after the devastation caused by the hurricane.

“The crew had to offload the cargo and then turn that cargo aircraft into a flying hospital,” said Poole.

Air Force Colonel Andy Smith is a pilot of C130-J aircraft that is also serving as the stage manager for the flights out of MacDill.

“So, there is a lot of moving pieces between the support on the ground here, the backbone of air lift across the country to down south to all of the islands that need support,” said Smith, who is helping to ramp up the operation into a 24-hour-a-day mission to save lives.

Follow Jeff Patterson on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s