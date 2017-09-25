Local pilot flies much-needed supplies to U.S. Virgin Islands after Irma, Maria

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A local pilot has volunteered to fly some much-needed supplies to the U.S. Virgin Islands after two hurricanes, Irma and Maria, ravaged the islands in less than a month.

Jennifer Lockwood is flying out of Albert Whitted Airport in St. Petersburg on Monday. She will touch down in St. Croix, her former home, to help the island recover.

“I love St. Croix and the VI and the people down there. They’re amazing, they’re resilient and good spirited even in the midst of all this, but they definitely need some help right now,” Lockwood told News Channel 8.

Whatever doesn’t fit on the plane, will go to Miami to be shipped to the islands.

Lockwood is accepting monetary donations and the following list of items:

Durable 40′ x 60′ tarps

D batteries

Flashlights with batteries

Battery powered fans with batteries

Gas inverter generators

2 stroke oil

Heavy-duty work gloves

Gas chainsaws

Solar lighting

Solar phone chargers

Heavy-duty trash bags

Mosquito repellant

Duct tape

Hygiene products

Diapers & wipes

Baby formula

Canned foods

OTC medication (Benadryl, Advil, Pepto) & First Aid Kits

Donations can be mailed or dropped off at St. Pete Air / VI Hurricane Relief, which is located at 107 8th Ave SE in St. Petersburg.

To donate money, visit http://stpeteair.org/usvi/#donate.

