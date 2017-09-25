Local pilot flies much-needed supplies to U.S. Virgin Islands after Irma, Maria

By Published:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A local pilot has volunteered to fly some much-needed supplies to the U.S. Virgin Islands after two hurricanes, Irma and Maria, ravaged the islands in less than a month.

Jennifer Lockwood is flying out of Albert Whitted Airport in St. Petersburg on Monday. She will touch down in St. Croix, her former home, to help the island recover.

“I love St. Croix and the VI and the people down there.  They’re amazing, they’re resilient and good spirited even in the midst of all this, but they definitely need some help right now,” Lockwood told News Channel 8.

Whatever doesn’t fit on the plane, will go to Miami to be shipped to the islands.

Lockwood is accepting monetary donations and the following list of items:

  • Durable 40′ x 60′ tarps
  • D batteries
  • Flashlights with batteries
  • Battery powered fans with batteries
  • Gas inverter generators
  • 2 stroke oil
  • Heavy-duty work gloves
  • Gas chainsaws
  • Solar lighting
  • Solar phone chargers
  • Heavy-duty trash bags
  • Mosquito repellant
  • Duct tape
  • Hygiene products
  • Diapers & wipes
  • Baby formula
  • Canned foods
  • OTC medication (Benadryl, Advil, Pepto) & First Aid Kits

Donations can be mailed or dropped off at St. Pete Air / VI Hurricane Relief, which is located at 107 8th Ave SE in St. Petersburg.

To donate money, visit http://stpeteair.org/usvi/#donate.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s