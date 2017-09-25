Lake Placid man accused of stabbing former roommate in head, neck

LAKE PLACID, Fla. (WFLA) – A 35-year-old man is accused of stabbing his former roommate in Lake Placid on Saturday.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking for David Neiderman.
His 54-year-old roommate told deputies that Neiderman had returned to their home on Pinetop Terrace at about 4:45 p.m. and used a long knife to break in the back door. He used the same knife and stabbed him multiple times in the head and neck, deputies said.
The victim’s injuries were serious enough that he was transported to a trauma center for further treatment.
Neiderman is 6-foot-1, 220 pounds and has blue eyes. Anyone who has information about his location is asked to call Det. Daniel McFee at 863-402-7840, email detectives@highlandssheriff.org or leave an anonymous tip at Heartland Crime Stoppers, 1-800-226-TIP or heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers tips may be eligible for a cash reward.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- 2 Bucs players kneel during national anthem, co-chairman releases statement
- Cops: Pasco man pours scalding hot water on 2-year-old girl
- Private contractor killed in Siesta Key after touching live powerline
- Principal killed, daughter, 4, critically injured in Clearwater jet ski crash
- Officials: 1 dead, 7 victims hurt in church shooting
- Search underway for endangered woman after empty car found on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers react to President Trump’s comments on NFL players
- A guide to FEMA aid for Hurricane Irma victims