Lake Placid man accused of stabbing former roommate in head, neck

LAKE PLACID, Fla. (WFLA) – A 35-year-old man is accused of stabbing his former roommate in Lake Placid on Saturday.

Highlands County Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking for David Neiderman.

His 54-year-old roommate told deputies that Neiderman had returned to their home on Pinetop Terrace at about 4:45 p.m. and used a long knife to break in the back door. He used the same knife and stabbed him multiple times in the head and neck, deputies said.

The victim’s injuries were serious enough that he was transported to a trauma center for further treatment.

Neiderman is 6-foot-1, 220 pounds and has blue eyes. Anyone who has information about his location is asked to call Det. Daniel McFee at 863-402-7840, email detectives@highlandssheriff.org or leave an anonymous tip at Heartland Crime Stoppers, 1-800-226-TIP or heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers tips may be eligible for a cash reward.

