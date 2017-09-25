Kriseman tweets St. Pete invite to NBA star Curry after Trump rescinds invite to White House

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Mayor Rick Kriseman is receiving mixed reactions from a Twitter post surrounding President Donald Trump and athletes.

Over the weekend, Kriseman invited NBA Champion Stephen Curry to come visit St. Petersburg after President Trump withdrew Curry’s invitation to the White House.

Kriseman wrote on Twitter, “No White House, but a beautiful Pink Hotel + plenty of sunshine.”

You're invited to visit us in St. Pete, @StephenCurry30. No White House, but a beautiful Pink Hotel + plenty of sunshine. pic.twitter.com/oqLvMLj9AD — Rick Kriseman (@Kriseman) September 23, 2017

Kriseman was referring to The Vinoy Renaissance.

Some voters were okay with the mayor’s tweet.

“It’s cool though. Bring Curry here,” said Chad Pedigo.

Others think Kriseman should stay out of the national feud.

“I don’t think the two should be overlapped. You play sports, you play sports, you do politics, you do politics,” said Jordan Biggers.

Curry is one of dozens of athletes who have expressed their distaste with the president.

Political analyst Barry Edwards said Kriseman’s tweet could hurt him in November.

Kriseman is running for re-election against former Mayor Rick Baker, a Trump supporter.

The majority of St. Pete residents are still focused on post-Hurricane Irma recovery.

“When you see him tweeting or talking about Steph Curry, with the Warriors and you have a pile of debris in your front yard that hasn’t been picked up and you’re saying, why is he worried about that,” said Edwards. “Maybe Rick Baker is right, he’s just focused on too many other things. Maybe he ought to run for Congress or Senate.”

But Edwards also believes Kriseman’s supporters will stay loyal.

“First of all, this is a tweet. This is exactly what Donald Trump does and people that like Donald Trump like him because they don’t like the alternative. So someone supporting Rick Kriseman has excused the sewage, has excused some of the other problems we had with the pier and the Rays, because they just don’t like the alternative,” said Edwards.

Kriseman released this statement about the tweet:

I have long believed that President Trump’s policy and proposals and public statements, such as his tweets, are divisive and dangerous. I will never hesitate to stand up to president Trump or any person in power and I will never hesitate to share with the world what St. Petersburg is all about: a welcoming city of opportunity where the sun shines on every individual, regardless of their skin color or who they pray to or love. I’m doing my job as mayor if I can express the values of my city while elevating it on the world stage.”

Stephen Curry has not responded to the tweet.