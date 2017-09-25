Kayaker rescues puppies dumped in river

(WJAR/NBC News) – Police in Uxbridge, Massachusetts are asking anyone with information about abandoned puppies rescued by a kayaker over the weekend to come forward.
Police say the puppies were tied in a grain sack and dumped in the Blackstone River.
Animal control officer Kevin Sullivan said whoever dumped the dogs had plenty of options.
“I can’t even fathom the idea of it. I mean, they literally could have called anybody. I mean, go drop them off at a police station, animal control officer. Anybody would help these guys. I can’t ever think of an idea when it would be okay to do something like this,” Sullivan said.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- 2 Bucs players kneel during national anthem, co-chairman releases statement
- Private contractor killed in Siesta Key after touching live powerline
- Officials: 1 dead, 7 victims hurt in church shooting
- Search underway for endangered woman after empty car found on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
- Man killed in Clearwater jet ski crash identified, 4-year-old girl remains in critical condition
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers react to President Trump’s comments on NFL players
- A guide to FEMA aid for Hurricane Irma victims