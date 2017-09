Kayaker rescues puppies dumped in river

(WJAR/NBC News) – Police in Uxbridge, Massachusetts are asking anyone with information about abandoned puppies rescued by a kayaker over the weekend to come forward.

Police say the puppies were tied in a grain sack and dumped in the Blackstone River.

Animal control officer Kevin Sullivan said whoever dumped the dogs had plenty of options.

“I can’t even fathom the idea of it. I mean, they literally could have called anybody. I mean, go drop them off at a police station, animal control officer. Anybody would help these guys. I can’t ever think of an idea when it would be okay to do something like this,” Sullivan said.

