Hillsborough County school mourning principal killed in Clearwater jet ski crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Faculty members at Pepin Academy, a Hillsborough County charter school for students with learning disabilities, are getting grief counseling today after a fatal boat accident in Clearwater that killed Pepin Principal Craig Butz on Saturday.

Butz’s four-year-old daughter, who the Butz family has asked not to be named, is still hospitalized in intensive care due to her injuries in the jet ski crash.

Family and school spokeswoman Natalie King tells 8 On Your Side that other boaters rescued the girl after the crash and probably saved her life. King says family and friends are cautiously optimistic about her recovery.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers are still investigating the collision of the jet ski and a 37-foot boat driven by 67-year-old Thomas Carey.

Carey is a well-known personal injury lawyer in Clearwater who has been an outspoken advocate against drunk driving. He is also the former local president of MADD. Carey’s wife died in a drunk driving crash.

The crash happened near a beach home owned by Pepin as a recreational gathering place. Butz was involved in a leadership retreat last weekend that had to be postponed due to hurricane Irma.