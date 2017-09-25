Hillsborough Co. schools announces makeup schedule for Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. – (WFLA) –– Hillsborough County students will not have to attend any extra days of school to make up for days that were cancelled due to Hurricane Irma.

Instead, Hillsborough County Public Schools will convert four Early Release Days into regular school days, beginning October 23, to make up for the missed classroom time.

Instead of dismissing an hour early, school will dismiss at its normal time on the following dates:

Monday, October 23

Monday, October 30

Monday, November 6

Monday, November 13

This change will allow students at all grade levels to meet the state’s requirements for time spent in class during the first semester.

The district sent a survey directed to employees last week asking for feedback. The most popular option by far in the survey – 78 percent of respondents – said their preferred option to make up for missed time is changing early release days.

Even though seven school days were missed due to the hurricane, Hillsborough County Public Schools builds additional instructional time into its calendar each year. This extra time allows our district to use these four early release days to make-up the state-required time.

The district’s leadership recognizes that Early Release Days provide valuable planning time for teachers, so this option was coordinated with the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association, to make sure it would preserve other teacher work days and vacation days, while also allowing our students to get the class time they need.

Some of our elementary schools are Extra Reading Time (ERT) schools. Those schools will have a separate schedule change, which will be shared in a message sent to those schools.

