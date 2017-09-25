Headlines: Bucs players kneel during anthem; Deadly cemetery shooting; Principal killed in jet ski crash

TODAY’S WEATHER
Slim rain chances this week. See your full forecast here.
TOP STORIES
- 2 Bucs players kneel during national anthem, Glazer releases statement
- Principal dies, daughter, 4, critically injured in Clearwater jet ski accident
- Deputies: Pasco man poured scalding hot water on 2-year-old girl
- North Korea’s foreign minister says Trump has ‘declared war’ on his country
- Palmetto police officers shoot, kill suspect at cemetery
- Family files lawsuit against Broward County nursing home after father’s death
- Anthony Weiner sentenced to 21 months in prison for sexting with teen
- Funeral director arrested over corpse pictures
DON’T MISS IT
- Florida trees turn brown after Hurricane Irma
- Woman bitten 3 times by venomous snake while at restaurant
- Tampa Bay area McDonald’s to thank first responders with free meals
- Target to up hourly base pay to $15 by end of 2020