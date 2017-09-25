Florida trees turn brown after Hurricane Irma

By Published:

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Many of the leaves on the trees have gone brown following Hurricane Irma and many people are afraid the trees are dead.

Theresa Riley, who runs Brevard County’s largest nursery, said she has never seen trees respond this way to a hurricane. Many trees, especially oaks, appear dead.

“The difference this time is the browning of the foliage, and I think everybody has noticed. The wind just took all of the moisture out of the leaves and caused the leaves to die,” Riley said.

Tree experts believe the prolonged presence of Irma’s winds made the difference between it and other hurricanes. The good news is that the trees will bounce back.

“We really got off easy. It’s sad to see the destruction, but to know that its temporary is really encouraging. I would expect this tree to be leafing out within the next couple of weeks,” Riley said.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s