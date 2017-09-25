Florida trees turn brown after Hurricane Irma

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Many of the leaves on the trees have gone brown following Hurricane Irma and many people are afraid the trees are dead.

Theresa Riley, who runs Brevard County’s largest nursery, said she has never seen trees respond this way to a hurricane. Many trees, especially oaks, appear dead.

“The difference this time is the browning of the foliage, and I think everybody has noticed. The wind just took all of the moisture out of the leaves and caused the leaves to die,” Riley said.

Tree experts believe the prolonged presence of Irma’s winds made the difference between it and other hurricanes. The good news is that the trees will bounce back.

“We really got off easy. It’s sad to see the destruction, but to know that its temporary is really encouraging. I would expect this tree to be leafing out within the next couple of weeks,” Riley said.

