FHP trooper arrested on sex charges involving child, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was arrested on sex-related charges involving a child, deputies said.
Trooper Chad Corriveau was arrested on charges in Lake County Friday night, according to deputies.
Corriveau posted bail on Saturday.
FHP Capt. Jeffrey Bissainthe released the following statement:
“The Florida Highway Patrol takes these matters very seriously and has placed the trooper on administrative leave pending the criminal investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Additionally, a thorough administrative investigation is being conducted simultaneously regarding the allegations and the actions of the Trooper, and appropriate disciplinary action will be immediately taken based on the outcome of the investigation.”
