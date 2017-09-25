Felony complaints filed against 9 suspended Florida players

Florida wide receiver Antonio Callaway (81) makes the catch against Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Standout receiver Antonio Callaway and running back Jordan Scarlett are among nine Florida players facing felony fraud charges.

According to Alachua County court records, sworn complaints were filed Monday against the suspended players. The State Attorney’s Office will investigate the complaints and decide whether to formally charge the players with third-degree felony charges.

When asked about the potential charges affecting the players’ status with the team, coach Jim McElwain said: “You’re darn right.”

The other players are defensive lineman Keivonnis Davis, defensive lineman Richerd Desir-Jones, linebacker James Houston, linebacker Ventrell Miller, defensive lineman Jordan Smith, offensive lineman Kadeem Telfort and receiver Rick Wells.

All of the players are facing at least two felony charges. Smith is facing five, and Telfort is facing 30.

