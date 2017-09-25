Bradenton teen critically injured by vehicle mirror in hit-and-run

File photo

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for help identifying a driver who critically-injured a pedestrian when the vehicle’s side mirror hit the teen in the head.

Investigators say it happened just before 9 on Sunday night.

The vehicle was driving southbound on 12th Street East and was approaching a driveway at 5924 12th Street East.

Johnnie Schoolfield, 19, of Bradenton, was walking north in the road on 12th Street East, in front of 5924 12th Street East.

The left mirror of the vehicle hit Schoolfield’s head. Schoolfield wound up in a ditch on the side of the road. He was transported to Blake Medical Center in Bradenton.

The vehicle drove away in an unknown direction.

The FHP is asking anyone who has information about the crash to call (941) 751-8350.

