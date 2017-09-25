Body found along shoreline in Englewood

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was found dead in Englewood on Monday night, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says a group of beachgoers found the man’s body along the shoreline on North Manasota Key Road.

Investigators say the man appears to be either Caucasian or Hispanic and is approximately 35 to 55 years old. When his body was found, he was wearing only shorts and a backpack.

Deputies and crews with Sarasota County Emergency Services are now on the scene investigating and trying to identify the man.

News Channel 8 has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you any updates as they are made available.

