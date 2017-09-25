Berkeley Prep student raises thousands for Puerto Rico hurricane victims

Electricity poles and lines lay toppled on the road after Hurricane Maria hit the eastern region of the island, in Humacao, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. The strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in more than 80 years destroyed hundreds of homes, knocked out power across the entire island and turned some streets into raging rivers in an onslaught that could plunge the U.S. territory deeper into financial crisis. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Millions of people are still recovering from hurricanes Irma and Maria and millions are wondering exactly how they can help those who need it most. One Tampa Bay area student started his own fundraiser and just one day in, it’s already taken off.

Some might say Berkeley Prep sophomore Trey Morris is wise beyond his years.

“If Irma had hit Tampa like they thought it would, everyone else would be doing what we are doing right now, sending help to get us back on our feet. It’s our job to help them too,” said Morris.

Morris is heartbroken for the people in Puerto Rico who were not only hit by Irma, but slammed from Maria.

“These people are trying to rebuild their lives and have to live with those conditions for months on end. It’s unimaginable. It’s got to be helped,” said Morris.

He’s helping through a GoFundMe. He’s already ordered 400 solar flash lights and solar power cells to offer relief for those who are struggling.

“If I can do that and help people and other people don’t have that opportunity, of course we have to. It’s the right thing to do,” he said.

Berkeley Prep staff are also on board.

“Berkeley has a vision statement of putting people in the world who make a positive difference and we see that every day with our students. They feel an obligation to help and they do so humbly and try to meet authentic needs,” said Kim Lawless, director of community engagement.

Morris hopes to meet a fraction of Puerto Rico’s needs and he hopes others will join him.

“It’s going to help so many people. It’s an obligation, it’s something we ought to do.”

If you’re interested in helping, you can visit the cause online.

