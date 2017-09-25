Arrests made after 1-year-old overdoses in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people are facing charges after a 1-year-old overdosed on an opiate, possibly heroin, in West Palm Beach earlier this year.

On July 2, the baby was taken to the hospital after somehow ingesting the opiate. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the substance was later determined to be possible heroin.

An incident report states that hospital staff gave the child two doses of Narcan to “revive the child back to life.”

Deputies say Charlie Hagan told them she was sleeping when the incident happened in July and said the baby was with Joseph Critelli in another room. Hagan said both of them noticed the baby “acting fussy,” when she woke up to talk to Critelli.

Records from the sheriff’s office state Critelli called 911 after trying to put the baby to sleep, and then took the child outside where he began CPR. Firefighters then took the baby to a nearby hospital.

Hagan told deputies she went to the hospital earlier in the week for a heroin overdose where she claims she almost died. She also told deputies she’s a certified nursing assistant and medical assistant, but our NBC affiliate in the area says records list her as unemployed.

Deputies say it appeared Critelli was under the influence of a narcotic when he spoke with them. He told investigators he’s a pharmacist and is taking medications for a current condition.

Both Hagan and Critelli were charged with child neglect and taken to the Palm Beach County Jail. They were later released on $3,000 bond.