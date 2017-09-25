Alyse at the Movies: “Stronger”

Alyse Danikowski is here to give us her take on the movie “Stronger” It’s in theaters now.

Stronger is the inspiring true story of Jeff Bauman, an ordinary man who captured the hearts of his city and the world to become a symbol of hope following the infamous 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. It is Jeff’s deeply personal account of the heroic journey which tests a family’s bond, defines a community’s pride and inspires his inner courage to overcome devastating adversity.

Stronger stars Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal (Nightcrawler, End of Watch), Emmy Award® winner Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black,” The Vow) and Academy Award nominee Miranda Richardson (Enchanted April, Damage). Directed by David Gordon Green (George Washington, Pineapple Express), the film is written by Boston local John Pollono (“Small Engine Repair,” “Lost Girls”) based on the best-selling book of the same name by Jeff Bauman and Bret Witter.

David Gordon Green, Director – Best known for PINEAPPLE EXPRESS, YOUR HIGHNESS, EASTBOUND AND DOWN. Some of you may remember him from working on our film JOE. Originally from Little Rock but grew up in Texas. A well-known director for both his comedies and indies