5 men arrested in undercover prostitution sting on North Tamiami Trail

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department Street Crimes United arrested five men during an undercover prostitution operation on Thursday.
The undercover operation was conducted on North Tamiami Trail.
Jay Collins, 32, Roland Snead, 61, Nicholas Supple, 25, James Orze, 66, and William Champion, 50, are all charged with solicitation of prostitution.
